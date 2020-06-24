Arts & Entertainment

Coronavirus: Outside Lands 2020 canceled, 2021 lineup includes Tame Impala, Lizzo

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Outside Lands 2020 has officially been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced on Wednesday.

However, organizers also announced that the lineup for the 2021 festival will include Tame Impala, Lizzo and The Strokes.

"We are looking to the future & filled with excitement to announce NEXT year's festival, returning August 6-8, 2021," organizers tweeted. "Tickets on sale TOMORROW."


