Coronavirus: Outside Lands 2020 canceled, 2021 lineup includes Tame Impala, Lizzo

However, organizers also announced that the lineup for the 2021 festival will include Tame Impala, Lizzo and The Strokes.
"We are looking to the future & filled with excitement to announce NEXT year's festival, returning August 6-8, 2021," organizers tweeted. "Tickets on sale TOMORROW."
We are looking to the future & filled with excitement to announce NEXT year’s festival, returning August 6-8, 2021. Tickets on sale TOMORROW.— Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) June 24, 2020
We believe it is in the best interest of everyone’s health & safety that we not return in 2020. Read more: https://t.co/vWi9B2Rtsi pic.twitter.com/iRac9IoXfX
Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.