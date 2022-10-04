Portion of Highway 35 in Pacifica shut down Tuesday morning after pedestrian killed in crash

PACIFICA, Calif. -- A section of Highway 35 is closed in Pacifica Tuesday morning after the California Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was hit and killed.

Pacifica Police and South San Francisco Police have shut down all lanes in both directions of Skyline Blvd between King Drive and Hickey Blvd as emergency crews respond to the accident.

Both directions are expected to be closed until around 9 a.m., according to the CHP.

Pacifica Police say to use alternate routes.

