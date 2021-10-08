5 arrested after fights, shooting outside San Jose's PayPal Park following Earthquakes game

By

Police investigate a fight and shooting outside PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif. on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are investigating after violence broke out following Thursday night's Earthquakes soccer game at PayPal Stadium.

Multiple fights broke out and at least one shooting was reported at the stadium and surrounding lots.

Five people were arrested, including at least one for firearms violations.

More than 40 officers were at the stadium and surrounding parking lots and an unlawful assembly was declared.

One person suffered a grazing bullet wound. Officials say more than one person was taken to the hospital. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

The match between the Earthquakes and Cruz Azul was also chaotic. A fan ran onto the field and threw a punch at an Earthquakes player, the fan was then tackled by another Quakes player.

The Quakes won the game 2-0.

