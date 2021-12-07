Society

Remembering the Japanese-American heroes who fought in WWII despite prejudice at home

By David Ono
Tuesday marks 80 years since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, which launched the U.S. into World War II.

Among those who signed up to fight were many people of Japanese descent. They enlisted in the U.S. Army even as the U.S. began putting Japanese-Americans in internment camps.

Out of great difficulty, came great triumph. In spite of horrible treatment at home, people of Japanese descent chose to fight against the country of their ancestors and fight for America, the country they loved.

ABC7's David Ono traveled to Pearl Harbor in Hawaii for a series of special reports. He begins with the story of the brave Japanese-American soldiers who became the most decorated unit in U.S. military history.

Watch the video above for the full report.

