Woman jumps off pedestrian crossing onto Highway 17 in San Jose, police say

Southbound lanes have reopened

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police say a woman has jumped off a pedestrian overcrossing onto Highway 17 on Saturday.

Officers say this happened near Longshore Drive around 11a.m. shutting down the southbound lanes.



Lanes were reopened at 12:10p.m., San Jose police tweeted.



No word on the condition of the woman as authorities are investigating this incident.

