Woman jumps off pedestrian crossing onto Highway 17 in San Jose, police say

Officers say this happened near Longshore Drive around 11a.m. shutting down the southbound lanes.
Units are currently on Highway 17 near Longshore Dr for an adult female who jumped off the pedestrian over crossing. pic.twitter.com/vGe1eQsGdF— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) September 18, 2021
Lanes were reopened at 12:10p.m., San Jose police tweeted.
3/ Units have cleared the area and traffic is re-opened.— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) September 18, 2021
No word on the condition of the woman as authorities are investigating this incident.
