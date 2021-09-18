Woman jumps off pedestrian crossing onto Highway 17 in San Jose, police say

Units are currently on Highway 17 near Longshore Dr for an adult female who jumped off the pedestrian over crossing. pic.twitter.com/vGe1eQsGdF — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) September 18, 2021

3/ Units have cleared the area and traffic is re-opened. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) September 18, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police say a woman has jumped off a pedestrian overcrossing onto Highway 17 on Saturday.Officers say this happened near Longshore Drive around 11a.m. shutting down the southbound lanes.Lanes were reopened at 12:10p.m., San Jose police tweeted.No word on the condition of the woman as authorities are investigating this incident.