Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in San Jose, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday morning after being hit by a car in San Jose.

Police say the collision happened just before 2:30 a.m. near McKee Road and Jose Figueres Avenue.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, died at the hospital, according to police.

Eastbound McKee Road is expected to be closed for "several hours" between Joe Figueres Avenue and Jackson Avenue because of the crash.

Police have not provided details on the driver involved in the collision.



