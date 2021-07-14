Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in San Jose, police say

Units are currently in the area of McKee Rd and Jose Figueres investigating a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian has been declared deceased at the scene.



TOC 2:27 AM



Press release forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/rmHh6rDlfG — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 14, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday morning after being hit by a car in San Jose.Police say the collision happened just before 2:30 a.m. near McKee Road and Jose Figueres Avenue.The pedestrian, who has not been identified, died at the hospital, according to police.Eastbound McKee Road is expected to be closed for "several hours" between Joe Figueres Avenue and Jackson Avenue because of the crash.Police have not provided details on the driver involved in the collision.