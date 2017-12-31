Person killed in fiery Santa Rosa crash

A person died early Sunday morning in a fiery traffic crash in Santa Rosa, police said.Officers were sent at 1:18 a.m. to Santa Rosa and Barham avenues after someone called and said a vehicle was on fire in the middle of the road.Police said when their officers arrived they saw a silver 2016 Dodge Charger engulfed in flames.Witnesses told police that the Dodge was traveling south on Santa Rosa Avenue when it went over a curb on the southwest corner of the intersection and hit a traffic signal pole and a tree.Police said one witness told them that the Dodge was on fire before it stopped moving.The only occupant of the vehicle died. Police said the person has not been identified.Police said they do not know whether speed or impairment played a role in the crash.Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer Jeff Woods of the Police Department's traffic bureau at (707) 543-3636.