Person shot, killed outside SF's Powell Street BART station; authorities investigating

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Authorities are investigating after a person was shot and killed outside the Powell Street BART station in San Francisco Thursday night.

Emergency teams were called out to the station entrance off Market and 5th at around 9:30 p.m.

They roped off the area to investigate.

Police say they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds, and despite lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead on scene.,

No arrests have been made yet. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

