pete buttigieg

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg holds fundraisers in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor and presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is in the Bay Area today for fundraisers in San Francisco and Palo Alto.

Buttigieg held a coffee and a conversation at San Francisco's LGBT Center on 1800 Market Street at 8 a.m. today and also at an unknown Palo Alto location at 11:30 a.m.

Prices for a ticket to attend ranged from $54 to $2,800.

A group is also planning on protesting at one of the fundraisers. Activists say the openly gay candidate must do more to address the concerns of the LGBTQ community and people of color, who suffer the most from gentrification and the housing crisis.

They say Buttigieg should take time to listen to them, not just the wealthy donors.
