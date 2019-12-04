Pets & Animals

Eldest African elephant at Oakland Zoo dies after suddenly collapsing

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A beloved elephant at the Oakland Zoo has died after zookeepers found M'Dunda collapsed Tuesday inside the zoo's 6.5 acre elephant habitat.

"M'Dunda has been part of our Oakland Zoo family for 26 years. She was such a gentle being, and closely bonded with her keepers. We'll miss her greatly," said Dr. Joel Parrott, President & CEO of Oakland Zoo.

The 50-year-old was the eldest in the Oakland Zoo's African elephant herd, officials said in a statement.

"Zookeepers found M'Dunda collapsed and immediately cleared other elephants from the habitat so they could safely enter and provide aid with the Zoo's two veterinarians and supporting veterinary technicians. Dr. Joel Parrott, Oakland Zoo's President and CEO, who is also a wildlife veterinarian, also rushed to the scene to aid M'Dunda. Upon approaching her it was clear she was already deceased," said the zoo.

The zoo shared video and photos of M'Dunda who recently celebrated her 50thbirthday this past September with her favorite treats.

M'Dunda was the third oldest African elephant in an AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) zoo, according to officials.

"M'Dunda came to Oakland Zoo in 1993 from San Diego Zoo, and quickly built a reputation of having a very gentle and kind demeanor. She rumbled to communicate with her herd mates and keepers, and was often observed trunk twirling with Osh, the male of the herd," said the zoo.

She was taken to UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine for a necropsy and testing to determine the specific cause of death.
