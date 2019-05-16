Baby sea lion rescued from Highway 101 in South San Francisco dies

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) -- Sausalito's Marine Mammal Center says the sea lion pup rescued from Highway 101 in South San Francisco has died.The 10-month-old sea lion had been malnourished after being separted from his mom and making his way up the California coast.The Marine Mammal Center says at first "Kid" was active and eating well, but then had a fatal seizure last Monday.Veterinarians believe he was separated from his mother too soon.