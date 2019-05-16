sea lion

Baby sea lion rescued from Highway 101 in South San Francisco dies

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) -- Sausalito's Marine Mammal Center says the sea lion pup rescued from Highway 101 in South San Francisco has died.

The 10-month-old sea lion had been malnourished after being separted from his mom and making his way up the California coast.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Sea lion rescued on Hwy 101 in South San Francisco

The Marine Mammal Center says at first "Kid" was active and eating well, but then had a fatal seizure last Monday.

Veterinarians believe he was separated from his mother too soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssausalitosouth san franciscoanimals in perilsouth san franciscochpmarine mammal centerwild animalssea lion
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEA LION
SF police stand guard over stranded sea lion at Ocean Beach
Veterinarians keeping close eye on sea lion rescued from freeway
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Tuesday
Sea lion rescued on Hwy 101 in South San Francisco
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News