'Bedazzled' pigeon found in Arizona reunited with owner

A pigeon in a bedazzled vest that was lost in Arizona has been reunited with its owner.

The lost pigeon found wearing a rhinestone vest has been reunited with its owner.

The bird, whose name is Olive, was found in an Arizona woman's yard and was brought to a Fallen Feathers Rescue over 10 days ago.

Fallen Feathers owner Jody Kieran said she had nursed a lot of birds back to health, but Olive and her vest were an unusual case.

Volunteers worked to find the owner, who said Olive flew out the window one day. Olive was reunited with her owner on Tuesday.

Olive's owner said she found the vest online and added the rhinestones herself.
