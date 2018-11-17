SAN FRANCISCO --Dozens of pets rescued from the Camp Fire are recovering at the San Francisco SPCA.
Many of the animals suffered burns and are now recovering.
The SPCA says it needs help in locating the pet owners and has posted a gallery on its Facebook page.
So far they have been able to track down just four.
The SPCA is also encouraging people to donate money, which you can do here.
It says an anonymous donor is matching gifts up to $1 million!
