CAMP FIRE

Camp Fire: San Francisco SPCA needs help reuniting lost, injured pets from Butte County with owners

Dozens of pets rescued from the Camp fire are recovering at the San Francisco SPCA. (San Francisco SPCA/Facebook)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Dozens of pets rescued from the Camp Fire are recovering at the San Francisco SPCA.

Many of the animals suffered burns and are now recovering.

The SPCA says it needs help in locating the pet owners and has posted a gallery on its Facebook page.

RELATED: Cat rescued by firefighters in Paradise after Camp Fire reunited with family

So far they have been able to track down just four.

The SPCA is also encouraging people to donate money, which you can do here.

It says an anonymous donor is matching gifts up to $1 million!

We have more information on the Camp Fire here.
