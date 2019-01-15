Olive the cat is finally back home where she belongs after surviving the Camp Fire in Butte County.
The San Francisco SPCA shared a photo of Olive and her human mom Ashton in its newsletter, along with a message, saying the happy kitty practically threw herself into Ashton's arms, purring up a storm and finally snuggling into Ashton's lap.
The SF SPCA says Olive arrived at its veterinary hospital after she was lost and injured during the wildfires in November. They posted photos on Facebook of all the lost animals in their care. Fortunately Ashton, Olive's mom, spotted her little girl.
"Ashton adopted Olive when she was just a kitten, nearly a decade ago," said the SF SPCA. "When Ashton went away to college Olive stayed behind with Ashton's parents, whose home was ravaged by the wildfires. The house repairs will take time. Now that Olive has been discharged from our hospital, her awesome foster parent says that she has a safe haven in her foster home for as long as needed."
Ashton told the SF SPCA that when you lose everything, you realize what matters most - your loved ones.
Welcome home, Olive!
