CAMP FIRE

Cat feared lost during Camp Fire throws herself into owner's arms during reunion

EMBED </>More Videos

Olive the cat is clearly and dearly loved! The injured kitty was reunited with her human mom after she went missing during the Camp Fire in Butte County. (San Francisco SPCA)

Olive the cat is finally back home where she belongs after surviving the Camp Fire in Butte County.

The San Francisco SPCA shared a photo of Olive and her human mom Ashton in its newsletter, along with a message, saying the happy kitty practically threw herself into Ashton's arms, purring up a storm and finally snuggling into Ashton's lap.

RELATED: Camp Fire evacuee returns home to find lost dog patiently waiting

The SF SPCA says Olive arrived at its veterinary hospital after she was lost and injured during the wildfires in November. They posted photos on Facebook of all the lost animals in their care. Fortunately Ashton, Olive's mom, spotted her little girl.

"Ashton adopted Olive when she was just a kitten, nearly a decade ago," said the SF SPCA. "When Ashton went away to college Olive stayed behind with Ashton's parents, whose home was ravaged by the wildfires. The house repairs will take time. Now that Olive has been discharged from our hospital, her awesome foster parent says that she has a safe haven in her foster home for as long as needed."

Ashton told the SF SPCA that when you lose everything, you realize what matters most - your loved ones.

Welcome home, Olive!

More stories about animals here!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal newscatsfeel goodCamp FirewildfireanimalanimalsSPCANorthern California
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAMP FIRE
How would PG&E bankruptcy impact fire victims?
President Trump threatens to cut off FEMA funding for Calif.
Politicians, firefighters react to Pres. Trump's FEMA threat
California Gov. Newsom working on PG&E crisis
More Camp Fire
PETS & ANIMALS
Dogs found in Texas appear to carry DNA of extinct wolf
$1,500 San Jose studio is rented to two cats, not people
Florida man discovers snake inside hood of his Cadillac
VIDEO: Lions' casual stroll causes major traffic jam
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Sketch shows man wanted in beating of elderly SF woman
Suspect detained after foot chase near Oracle Arena, brief closure of I-880
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Former MLB pitcher, Bay Area native John Wetteland charged with sex abuse
Carol Channing dies at 97: Publicist
LISTEN: Jayme Closs 911 call released
Suspect dies after allegedly stabbing 2, setting Vacaville house fire
Accuweather Forecast: Rain soaking Bay Area ahead of bigger storm tomorrow
Show More
Schools struggle to keep teachers in competitive market
Child strapped into car seat falls out of moving car in Minnesota
Gunfire, blast at upscale complex in Nairobi, Kenya
Judge bars citizenship question from 2020 Census
Old Tappan Zee Bridge comes down in demolition
More News