Cat likes to be petted by a tiny novelty hand

LOS ANGELES (KGO) -- Cat's are known to be particular, and that's definitely the case with a kitty in a West Hollywood pet hospital.Wave hello to Goldie.Staffers say Goldie prefers things a certain way, especially T.L.C. (tender loving care), which she likes done with a tiny little hand that fits on her care takers finger.It even says so on her treatment chart.Several times a day, lucky Goldie gets petted with the tiny novelty hand.Goldie used to be a stray, but has lived at the hospital for several years, but is still looking for a forever home.