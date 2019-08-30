cats

Cat likes to be petted by a tiny novelty hand

LOS ANGELES (KGO) -- Cat's are known to be particular, and that's definitely the case with a kitty in a West Hollywood pet hospital.

Wave hello to Goldie.

Staffers say Goldie prefers things a certain way, especially T.L.C. (tender loving care), which she likes done with a tiny little hand that fits on her care takers finger.

It even says so on her treatment chart.

Several times a day, lucky Goldie gets petted with the tiny novelty hand.

Goldie used to be a stray, but has lived at the hospital for several years, but is still looking for a forever home.
