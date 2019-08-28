Pets & Animals

Viral 26-pound cat has a home; Philadelphia shelter received over 3,000 applications

PHILADELPHIA -- Now to big update on a "big-boned" boy who captured the internet's heart last week.

We are happy to report that the 26-pound-shelter cat "Mr. B" now has a home.

Morris Animal Refuge posted a photo of their huge star, known affectionately as "a chonk of a chonk" online, relaxing in his new bathroom sink.

The shelter received more than 3,000 applications for the tubby tabby, but after careful consideration, he was placed with one of their existing foster families.

Morris says they discovered that Mister B has some underlying health and behavioral issues and the family has embraced cats with similar needs in the past.

The shelter plans to keep fans of the full-figured feline updated on his journey through their social media pages.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsphiladelphia newscatspetsanimalsphiladelphia
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Brazen car burglary caught on camera in SF's Chinatown
ABC7 story inspires viewers to help Sunnyvale nonprofit farm
CA program to provide 2 years of free tuition to community college students
Big Belly trash cans to make big difference in SF cleanliness
WB I-580 in Oakland back open after police chase
DA to dismiss charges against SF condo attack suspect in separate case
Ex-Google engineer charged in trade secrets theft case
Show More
Jeffrey Epstein accusers pour out their anger in court
Meth disguised as ice pops seized at California-Arizona border
Santa Clara crash kills 28-year-old, driver charged with murder, DUI
Forward progress of Marin County grass fire stopped; evacuations lifted
Hit-and-run driver side-swipes San Francisco Mayor London Breed's official car
More TOP STORIES News