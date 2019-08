Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Ringo

Meet Perfect Pet, Ringo! This cutie is a party animal who can make a toy out of anything but also loves to snuggle and take naps. Meet Ringo at the East Bay SPCA Don't miss the Tails at Twilight benefit in Dublin on Saturday, September 21!8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621(510) 569-07021590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-85651450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010(650)340-7022201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-354810342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, Calif. 95492(707) 433-4377171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949(415) 506-6265901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035(408) 262-2133