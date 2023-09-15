'Wingo Star,' peacock rescued from East Palo Alto looking for forever home

A one-of-a-kind pet is up for adoption at the Peninsula Humane Society. Meet "Wingo Star" -- an adult domesticated peacock.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A one-of-a-kind pet is up for adoption on the Peninsula. Meet "Wingo Star" -- an adult domesticated peacock.

A few weeks ago, he was running around a school parking lot in East Palo Alto.

Rescuers captured him, vets examined him, and he was given a clean bill of health.

"An ideal situation is that, you know, he's in a relatively predator-proof environment that can protect him, but he has like places where he can jump up to and maybe fly," Buffy Martin-Tarbox said. Because he'll fly to like, you know, low branches and things. Perhaps if there's like a tree or even a house tree, or something like that."

The Peninsula Humane Society is only looking to adopt Wingo Starr to someone who's an experienced bird owner.

It's also important to know what kind of food peacocks eat, like chicken feed, nuts, vegetables and fruit.

His adoption fee is just $20.

For more information on Wingo Star and the adoption process, visit here.

