WATCH LIVE THURSDAY: ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2023

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7's most adorable event of the year in honor of National Puppy Day will be held on Thursday, March 23.

We're launching a big adoption event in the hopes of finding forever homes for puppies at Bay Area shelters.

We'll be streaming our ABC7 Puppy Cam all morning and providing information on how you can take a puppy home.

Check back here Thursday starting at 6 a.m. to watch the ABC7 Puppy Cam!

Participating shelters:

East Bay SPCA

8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621

(510) 569-0702

www.eastbayspca.org

Facebook

Humane Society North Bay

1121 Sonoma Boulevard, Vallejo, CA 94590

(707) 645-7905

www.hsnb.org

Facebook

Humane Society Silicon Valley

901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035

(408) 262-2133

www.hssv.org

Facebook

Marin Humane

171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949

(415) 506-6225

www.muttville.org

Facebook

Muttville

255 Alabama Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

(415) 272-4172

www.rocketdogrescue.org

Facebook

San Francisco SPCA

201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213

(415) 522-3548

www.sfspca.org

Facebook

We want to see your furry friends! Tag your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #PuppiesOn7 and we may show them online or on TV

