Wingo Starr the rescued wandering peacock finds forever home with Pittsburg couple

The rescued peacock known as Wingo Starr may have found his forever home -- and a new love.

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- New developments in the effort to find a Bay Area peacock named Wingo Starr a new home.

He may have found that forever home -- and a new love.

Wingo Starr is an adult domesticated peacock.

He was found running around a school parking lot in East Palo Alto.

RELATED: 'Wingo Star,' peacock rescued from East Palo Alto looking for forever home

ABC7 shared his story Thursday. It was seen by a couple from Pittsburg who already had peacocks as pets.

They say their male just died, leaving their peahen heartbroken.

The couple drove more than two hours to the Peninsula Humane Society to adopt Wingo.

"Wingo is really happy right now. He slept up in the roosting area last night, right next to the female. She's been preening him today. They've been sitting together. Gosh they just love each other already," said Bob Irwin.

The couple says that Wingo spent the day exploring his new home and environment.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live