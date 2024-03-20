ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2024

We're live streaming video of adorable, adoptable puppies until noon right here or wherever you stream ABC7!
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 held its most adorable event of the year in honor of National Puppy Day. We're partnering with shelters across the Bay Area on Friday in the hopes of finding forever homes for dogs at local shelters.
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2024 National Puppy Day adoption event
Here's how you can take a dog from one of our participating shelters home:
Participating shelters:
East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, Calif. 94501
(510) 337-8565
Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6225
Muttville
255 Alabama Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 272-4172 (x1)
Peninsula Humane Society
1450 Rollins Rd., Burlingame, Calif. 94010
650-340-7022
San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103
(415) 522-3548
We want to see your furry friends! Tag your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #PuppiesOn7 and we may show them online or on TV