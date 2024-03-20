ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2024

We're live streaming video of adorable, adoptable puppies until noon right here or wherever you stream ABC7!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 held its most adorable event of the year in honor of National Puppy Day. We're partnering with shelters across the Bay Area on Friday in the hopes of finding forever homes for dogs at local shelters.

PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2024 National Puppy Day adoption event

Here's how you can take a dog from one of our participating shelters home:

Participating shelters:

East Bay SPCA

8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621

(510) 569-0702

www.eastbayspca.org

Facebook

Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter

1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, Calif. 94501

(510) 337-8565

www.alamedaanimalshelter.org/

Facebook

Marin Humane

171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949

(415) 506-6225

www.marinhumane.org

Facebook

Muttville

255 Alabama Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

(415) 272-4172 (x1)

www.muttville.org

Facebook

Peninsula Humane Society

1450 Rollins Rd., Burlingame, Calif. 94010

650-340-7022

phs-spca.org/

Facebook

San Francisco SPCA

201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103

(415) 522-3548

www.sfspca.org

Facebook

We want to see your furry friends! Tag your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #PuppiesOn7 and we may show them online or on TV