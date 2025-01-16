Meet Jazz and Zoey: Bay Area couple adopts dogs almost 3 years apart, learns they are sisters

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- A couple from Santa Clara with a husky mix named Jazz wanted to share their love with another dog in need.

They ended up with the surprise of a lifetime.

DANNY NEW: "Did it ever occur to you, like, that could be her sister?"

DANIEL: Potentially? Yeah.

"First time meet and greet, what'd you find?"

First, they got Jazz, a husky/Malinois mix, in 2022, and were perfectly content with one dog. That is, until this past October, when County of Santa Clara Animal Services posted a photo on Facebook of a stray who had just been brought in.

"I told my husband, like, we can't leave little Jazz in the shelter. That's what it felt like," Amanda said.

They named her Zoey, and, when they first brought her home, Zoey didn't really want to leave the crate. Understandably, she had been through a lot, so they made sure to keep her and Jazz separated for a few weeks.

However...

"They were crying for each other. They were staring at each other on the other side of the glass," Amanda said.

And then they had a backyard meeting when Zoey and Jazz probably put it all together. A few weeks later, Amanda and Daniel got the official word with a DNA test result that confirmed that they are, indeed, sisters.

Since then, they say Jazz and Zoey have become inseparable.

"They're constantly playing or constantly sleeping next to each other," Amanda said.

Amanda also recently shared their story on Instagram, which immediately went viral. It now has more than four million views, with one commenter writing "Crying over dog sisters on the internet."

But for Amanda and Daniel, they say this feels like it was meant to happen because they can't imagine that once-shy puppy going to any other home.

"We think that Jazz really showed her how to be a dog, and, like, made her feel comfortable in a home like this," Daniel said.

Jazz is estimated to be four years old, and Zoey is about one year old, so they would have to be from separate litters. That makes this story even more unlikely, right?