Humane Society of Silicon Valley makes special delivery to families 1 week after devastating fire

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- In the spirit of the season, the Humane Society of Silicon Valley found a way to turn tragedy into triumph.

Some families in the South Bay woke up to furry new friends thanks to a special Christmas delivery.

It comes after a devastating fire last week, damaging more than half of the shelter.

Sometimes the best Christmas gifts are the ones you won't find under the tree.

These South Bay parents surprised their kids with perhaps the best gift of all.

"They said we were gonna check the mail because of a present," said 12-year-old Isabella Honesto.

A brand-new puppy was delivered right to their door--an eight-week-old Pit Bull mix.

"My daughter, who is seven, has been wanting a puppy, so I made her show us that she is responsible. Now that Christmas has actually arrived, she showed us she can be responsible. We found this little dog, and it all worked out," said Deana Honesto.

It was a Christmas miracle made possible with a little outside help from the Humane Society of Silicon Valley's holiday delivery special.

"Santa's elves reporting for duty, ready to deliver some puppies to some happy families. Merry Christmas," said one of the HSSC volunteers.

"We have a program called 'Home to Home.' It's a new program that involves connecting fosters with adopters, so the dogs go from one home to another and never go back to the shelter," said VaNessa Hulme Silbermann with HSSC.

It was a gift blessing other South Bay families Christmas morning, the serendipity following a setback.

"We just had a huge fire at Humane Society. It was really tragic, and half of our facility was ruined and will need to be renovated," Hulme Sibermann said. "Everyone showed up to pitch in, and we were able to get over 100 animals adopted into great homes, and we are just trying to keep the faith and be courageous in moving forward and rebuild."

Luckily last week's fire at the shelter didn't hurt any volunteers or animals, but it made adoptions all the more important.

"If you are ready to adopt a puppy or kitten, come to Humane Society and locate us and all of your adoption fees will be covered. We have some amazing puppies, kittens, adult dogs and adult cats that are really ready for a new home," Hulme Sibermann said.

The gifts brought glee to more than just the families.

"Today was, like, the best Christmas present to us too as volunteers. Being able to see animals go into great homes and knowing that we bring joy as well with the work that we are doing, we couldn't ask for better," Hulme Sibermann.

The Humane Society of Silicon Valley says it could take up to 13 months to finish rebuilding its shelter after the fire. And for those still in the giving spirit, the shelter is accepting donations.