PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2024 National Puppy Day adoption event

Puppies came to ABC7 in honor of National Puppy Day, and we couldn't handle all the adorableness! Here's a look at the pups that were up for adoption.

Puppies came to ABC7 in honor of National Puppy Day, and we couldn't handle all the adorableness! Here's a look at the pups that were up for adoption.

Puppies came to ABC7 in honor of National Puppy Day, and we couldn't handle all the adorableness! Here's a look at the pups that were up for adoption.

Puppies came to ABC7 in honor of National Puppy Day, and we couldn't handle all the adorableness! Here's a look at the pups that were up for adoption.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Puppies came to ABC7 in honor of National Puppy Day, and we couldn't handle all the adorableness! Here's a look at some of the furry friends that were up for adoption from our participating shelters and rescues.

1 of 13 Puppies came to ABC7 in honor of National Puppy Day, and we couldn't handle all the adorableness! KGO-TV

RELATED: ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2024

We want to see your furry friends! Tag your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #PuppiesOn7 and we may show them online or on TV

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live