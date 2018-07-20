PERFECT PET

Meet this week's Perfect Pet

Meet Perfect Pet Benjamin from the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA. (KGO-TV)

Meet Perfect Pet Benjamin from the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA, a 9-year-old tabby who is quite reserved.

He loves belly and chin rubs, mellow cats and binge watching TV.

If you'd like to adopt Benjamin, contact the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA by calling (650) 340-7022. He's ID #A446830.

Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook

East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook

Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumanesociety.org
Facebook

Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy

Windsor, Calif. 95492
www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377

Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook


Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook
