Meet this week's Perfect Pet

Meet Perfect Pet Benjamin from the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA, a 9-year-old tabby who is quite reserved.He loves belly and chin rubs, mellow cats and binge watching TV.If you'd like to adopt Benjamin, contact the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA by calling (650) 340-7022. He's ID #A446830.