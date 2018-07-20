Meet this week's Perfect Pet

Meet Perfect Pet Benjamin from the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA, a 9-year-old tabby who is quite reserved.
He loves belly and chin rubs, mellow cats and binge watching TV.
If you'd like to adopt Benjamin, contact the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA by calling (650) 340-7022. He's ID #A446830.
