ABC7 adoption event for National Puppy Day 2018

ABC7 adoption event for National Puppy Day (1 of 7)

Adorable puppies up for adoption at ABC7's National Puppy Day event

Here are highlights of some adorable furry-friends from ABC7's adoption event on National Puppy Day.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In honor of National Puppy Day, ABC7 News launched a big adoption event on Friday, March 23, 2018 with our Perfect Pet partners to help dogs at local agencies find forever homes. Scroll down for a look at video interviews with each agency that visited ABC7!

Click here to learn more about our Perfect Pet program.

PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day adoption event
Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:

Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook

In honor of National Puppy Day, ABC7 News launched a big adoption event with our Perfect Pet partners to help dogs at local agencies find forever homes. Here's a look at our interview with Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter.


East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook

Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492
www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377

In honor of National Puppy Day, ABC7 News launched a big adoption event with our Perfect Pet partners to help dogs at local agencies find forever homes. Here's a look at our interview with Green Dog Rescue Project.

Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook

In honor of National Puppy Day, ABC7 News launched a big adoption event with our Perfect Pet partners to help dogs at local agencies find forever homes. Here's a look at our interview with the Humane Society of Silicon Valley.


Marin Humane Society

171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumanesociety.org
Facebook

In honor of National Puppy Day, ABC7 News launched a big adoption event with our Perfect Pet partners to help dogs at local agencies find forever homes. Here's a look at our interview with the Marine Humane Society.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook

In honor of National Puppy Day, ABC7 News launched a big adoption event with our Perfect Pet partners to help dogs at local agencies find forever homes. Here's a look at our interview with the Peninsula Humane Society.

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook

In honor of National Puppy Day, ABC7 News launched a big adoption event with our Perfect Pet partners to help dogs at local agencies find forever homes. Here's a look at our interview with the San Francisco SPCA.

