ABC7 adoption event for National Puppy Day 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3250918" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In honor of National Puppy Day, ABC7 News launched a big adoption event with our Perfect Pet partners to help dogs at local agencies find forever homes. Here's a look at our interview with Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3250924" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In honor of National Puppy Day, ABC7 News launched a big adoption event with our Perfect Pet partners to help dogs at local agencies find forever homes. Here's a look at our interview with Green Dog Rescue Project.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3250929" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In honor of National Puppy Day, ABC7 News launched a big adoption event with our Perfect Pet partners to help dogs at local agencies find forever homes. Here's a look at our interview with the Humane Society of Silicon Valley.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3251383" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In honor of National Puppy Day, ABC7 News launched a big adoption event with our Perfect Pet partners to help dogs at local agencies find forever homes. Here's a look at our interview with the Marine Humane Society.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3251371" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In honor of National Puppy Day, ABC7 News launched a big adoption event with our Perfect Pet partners to help dogs at local agencies find forever homes. Here's a look at our interview with the Peninsula Humane Society.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3251378" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In honor of National Puppy Day, ABC7 News launched a big adoption event with our Perfect Pet partners to help dogs at local agencies find forever homes. Here's a look at our interview with the San Francisco SPCA.

In honor of National Puppy Day, ABC7 News launched a big adoption event on Friday, March 23, 2018 with our Perfect Pet partners to help dogs at local agencies find forever homes. Scroll down for a look at video interviews with each agency that visited ABC7!1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-85658323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621(510) 569-070210342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, Calif. 95492(707) 433-4377901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035(408) 262-2133171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949(415) 506-62651450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010(650)340-7022201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-3548