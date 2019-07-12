Baby birds rescued after branch breaks off Oakland tree

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- At least 16 baby birds were rescued Wednesday after a branch broke off an old ficus tree near the Oakland post office.Snowy Egrets and Black-crowned Night-Herons, some just days old, tumbled to the ground.International Bird Rescue from Fairfield was called in to rescue the surviving birds.Executive Director JD Bergeron said the rescue operation could last into Thursday night and Friday.The birds were transported to the rescue organization's center in Fairfield where they will remain until they are grown and ready for life on their own in the wild.