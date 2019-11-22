Pets & Animals

Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Florida -- In south Florida, neighbors in a cul-de-sac watched in awe as a car drove in circles.

WPBF reports it was stuck in reverse with only a dog behind the wheel.

"I saw this car going around in a circle and it was doing it for about an hour. And when the cops got the door open, a black dog jumped out, I was like, 'They should give that thing a license,'" one neighbor laughed.

Port St. Lucie Police say the human driver stepped out of the car and the dog somehow knocked it into reverse.

Police eventually stopped the car. The car did smash into a mailbox.

