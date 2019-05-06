PUNTA GORDA, Fla. -- A Florida woman pulled an alligator out of her yoga pants early Monday morning during a traffic stop.
According to ABC affiliate WZVN, deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office pulled over the pickup truck she was riding in around 3:15 a.m. after they said it drove past a stop sign without stopping in Punta Gorda.
After giving the 22-year-old driver a warning, a deputy asked to see what wildlife they collected to make sure they did not have anything they weren't supposed to have.
According to the incident report, the 25-year-old female passenger then opened the backpack at her feet, revealing 41 small three-stripe turtles.
When asked if there was anything else, she pulled a foot-long alligator out of her yoga pants and placed it in the truck bed, police said.
Florida woman pulls alligator out of yoga pants during traffic stop, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More