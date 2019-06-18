whale watching

Pod of orcas swim in the sunshine off coast of Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KGO) -- This is what we call a perfect day in the water.

A pod of orcas was spotted swimming in the sunshine off the coast of Monterey, including two adult females, two juveniles, and two calves.

Whale-watching enthusiast Cheré Tamura shared video of the magnificent sight along with a message.

"This is a super ultra rare pod of Biggs (transients) Killer Whales who do not normally frequent our waters! It has been my year to witness some very special visitors to Monterey! (We also saw Humpback Whales and three different kinds of dolphins!). It was tank top weather at the beach with beautiful sunshine! "

