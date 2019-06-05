animal rescue

Police help rescue tiny bird from glue trap in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Talk about a sticky situation!

A wild bird found stuck in a glue trap had to be rescued over the weekend.

Pleasanton Police Officer Hendrickson and Animal Service Officer Ayers helped pry the bird from the trap.

According to the tweet from the Pleasanton Police Department it took a lot of patience and a lot of olive oil, but eventually that patience paid off and the bird was freed.

While the bird lost a lot of feathers, we're told it is going to be just fine.

And it's a good reminder that glue traps should not be used outside and check with your local authorities. They are banned in some areas.

According to PETA you can help save an animal stuck in a glue trap by following these steps:

  • 1.) You'll need a pair of gloves, a dishtowel, baby oil or cooking oil, some tissues, a damp cloth, and a secure container.

  • 2.) Cover the animal's head with the dishtowel to calm him or her down. Then, wearing a pair of gloves, gently massage a few drops of the oil into the area where the animal is stuck. Keep massaging until you are able to work the animal free. Be sure to keep the amount of oil to a minimum.

  • 3.) Once the animal has been separated from the glue trap, carefully slide a tissue over the trap to prevent him or her from becoming stuck again.

  • 4.) Use the damp cloth to remove any excess oil, and place the animal inside a secure container or shoebox with air vents. Drape the dishtowel over the container to make it dark, and place it in a quiet, warm location so the animal can rest for an hour or two. Active and alert animals can be released outdoors during mild weather within a one-block radius of where they were discovered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspleasantonanimal rescuerescuebirdsanimalu.s. & worldpolice
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Protected birds released into wild in Oakland after surviving tree collapse
Animal shelter asks Area 51 raiders to 'storm our shelter'
Man arrested after dog stolen from outside SF grocery store
2 horses abandoned in North Bay parking lot without food or water
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News