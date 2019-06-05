Police help rescue tiny bird from glue trap in Pleasanton

1.) You'll need a pair of gloves, a dishtowel, baby oil or cooking oil, some tissues, a damp cloth, and a secure container.

2.) Cover the animal's head with the dishtowel to calm him or her down. Then, wearing a pair of gloves, gently massage a few drops of the oil into the area where the animal is stuck. Keep massaging until you are able to work the animal free. Be sure to keep the amount of oil to a minimum.

3.) Once the animal has been separated from the glue trap, carefully slide a tissue over the trap to prevent him or her from becoming stuck again.



4.) Use the damp cloth to remove any excess oil, and place the animal inside a secure container or shoebox with air vents. Drape the dishtowel over the container to make it dark, and place it in a quiet, warm location so the animal can rest for an hour or two. Active and alert animals can be released outdoors during mild weather within a one-block radius of where they were discovered.

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Talk about a sticky situation!A wild bird found stuck in a glue trap had to be rescued over the weekend.Pleasanton Police Officer Hendrickson and Animal Service Officer Ayers helped pry the bird from the trap.According to the tweet from the Pleasanton Police Department it took a lot of patience and a lot of olive oil, but eventually that patience paid off and the bird was freed.While the bird lost a lot of feathers, we're told it is going to be just fine.And it's a good reminder that glue traps should not be used outside and check with your local authorities. They are banned in some areas.