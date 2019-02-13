CATS

SF Fire Commissioner asking department to reconsider the ousting of fire cat Edna

San Francisco's famous fire cat may get one of her nine lives back thanks to the Fire Commission.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco's famous fire cat may get one of her nine lives back thanks to the Fire Commission.

At a meeting Wednesday, Commissioner Joseph Alioto Veronese asked the San Francisco Fire Department to reconsider its recent decision, ousting Edna the cat from Station 49.

RELATED: Cat adopted by first responder, SFFD responds to complaint

The eviction order came after a complaint to human resources.

Department officials say having an animal in the "rescue station" jeopardizes sanitation. But Veronese is asking the department to consider the proven benefits of animals in stress reduction and emotional support.

Veronese plans to take up the issue formally at the next fire commission meeting.

In the meantime, a member of the fire department is caring for Edna at home.
