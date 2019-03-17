animal rescue

San Francisco firefighters cheer on cat to come down from pole to avoid electrocution

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Firefighters do a lot more than just fight fires, just ask a crew from San Francisco.

They respond to all kinds of calls and sometimes that can include our furry friends who windup in precarious situations. A rescue crew found itself helping out a cat that climbed up a utility pole in Visitacion Valley and recorded how it unfolded.

The video shows the ladder from the engine extended and you can hear the firefighters cheering the cat on as they try to coax it down.
Their concern was that cat would make contact with the power lines and get electrocuted.

The cheering appeared to work as the cat briefly tried the ladder and you can hear one of the rescuers saying "you can do it!"

Then the feline realized the ladder might not be the easiest route to safety and it jumped back onto the utility pole.

On the video you can see the cat eventually decide to climb on down from the pole and take off running, much to the delight of the cheering firefighters.
