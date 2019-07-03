sea lion

San Francisco police officers stand guard over stranded sea lion pup at Ocean Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Officers with the San Francisco Police Department are trying to figure out of this little sea lion is okay.

The pup was spotted all alone Wednesday on Ocean Beach at 7:45 a.m.

They are worried the sea lion is sick.

Police immediately contacted The Marine Mammal Center, hoping they could send someone out to check out the sea lion and make sure the pup is healthy and not in distress.

Officers stood guard and waited for the workers with the center to show up.

The Marine Mammal Center tells ABC7 News it appears to be young California sea lion.

The say they are seeing a lot of pups right now, some of them are malnourished.

They are not sure if that's the case with this pup.

The Marine Mammal Center has taken the pup to Sausalito to get checked out. They are reminding the public that if you see a seal or sea lion, you should get away from it and call their Rescue Hotline at (415) 289-7325.

