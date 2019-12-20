Pets & Animals

Dogs get to pick their own Christmas toys at Irish shelter

DUBLIN (KGO) -- We are calling this story, "Feliz Navidog." It's about shelter dogs in Ireland choosing their own toys for Christmas.

Dogs Trust Ireland shared video of the puppies in action!

Organizers lined up dozens of toys before they let the dogs out! Each pup got to smell and check out the toys before picking the perfect one.

We are told most dogs selected the "squeakiest" toy they could find.

"We hope this makes you smile as much as we did recording the dogs have so much fun!" said the shelter in a Facebook post.
