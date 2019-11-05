SoCal Firefighters rescue owl from Maria Fire

Pictures show firefighters holding a great horned owl that is looking very weak and confused.These firefighters are getting a lot of attention for rescuing an owl that was stuck in a tree branch in midst of the Maria Fire.The owl had suffered from smoke inhalation and was sent to a local wildlife rehabilitation center to be treated. It is said to be on the mend since.The Maria Fire has burned 9,400 acres in Southern California and is 80 percent contained. Full containment is expected this Friday.