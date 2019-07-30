Pets & Animals

Teen injured by bison in North Dakota national park

MEDORA, N.D. -- A teenage visitor to a national park in North Dakota has been injured by a bison.

Officials at Theodore Roosevelt National Park say the 17-year-old girl from Colorado was on a trail Saturday and walked between two bull bison that had been fighting. One bison charged the teen. She was struck in the back, gored in the thigh and tossed about 6 feet (2 meters) into the air.

Park rangers and Billings County paramedics treated the girl at the scene until she could be taken by helicopter to a Bismarck hospital. Authorities say the teen's condition is stable.

"There was nothing that I did to aggravate him, and then all of a sudden I kind of got this feeling that something was chasing me, and then all of a sudden, he just throws me into the air," the teen said.

Park regulations require that visitors stay at least 25 yards (22.85 meters) away from large animals such as bison, elk, deer and horses.

Last week, a bison charged a 9-year-old girl in Yellowstone, throwing her into the air.

EMBED More News Videos

Bison sends girl flying in the air after charging her



----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnorth dakotaattacku.s. & worldanimalsteenagers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gilroy pledges to remain strong in wake of shooting
Family assistance center opens for Gilroy shooting survivors
Gilroy community comes together in separate vigils to honor shooting victims
Report: Bay Area suspect in Italy police killing punched student in SF
AccuWeather Forecast: Break from summer heat continues
Volunteer clutches daughter while barricaded during Garlic Festival shooting
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Show More
Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart
Heartbroken grandmother remembers Gilroy shooting victim Trevor Irby
Morning Update: Garlic festival shooting, flight returns to SFO
Antioch father, son charged with sexual abuse of foster children
Antioch man arrested for allegedly shooting co-worker at Popeye's
More TOP STORIES News