sharks

The ultimate close encounter, watch as a diver hand-feeds a tiger shark

BAHAMAS -- There are close encounters and then there is a diver's shark experience in the Bahamas.

Video shows him not only coming face-to-face with a tiger shark, but he was able to feed it, right out of his hand.

The diver is seen pulling a piece of fish out of a container and leading the shark closer to the camera.

It then gets its meal and swims off while the diver has the encounter of a lifetime that he probably will never forget.

What makes this video even more incredible is tiger sharks are known to be some of the most aggressive predators in the ocean and will go after humans.

Statistics from 2017 show only great white sharks claimed more lives than tiger sharks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalsamazing videobuzzworthysharksnaturecaught on videooceanswatercoolershark attack
RELATED
The ultimate close encounter, watch as a diver hand-feeds a tiger shark
SHARKS
Surfer bitten by shark off SoCal coast
Top stories of 2019 on abc7news.com
Why the San Jose Sharks fired Peter DeBoer, and what happens next
How Sharks vs. Golden Knights became hockey's hottest rivalry
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: Impeachment trial of President Trump continues
Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
AccuWeather forecast: Chance of rain north then dry and warmer week ahead
49ers gearing up for Super Bowl Opening Night in Miami
New mural honors Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter
Show More
WATCH IN 60: Warriors honor Kobe Bryant, 49ers in Miami, GrubHub controversy
Former Warriors player says Bryant 'changed the game' of basketball
Warriors, Bay Area sports world reacts to Kobe Bryant's death
US to evacuate consulate staff from Wuhan to SF amid coronavirus outbreak
Kobe Bryant death: World reflects on basketball legend's life
More TOP STORIES News