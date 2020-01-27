The ultimate close encounter, watch as a diver hand-feeds a tiger shark

BAHAMAS -- There are close encounters and then there is a diver's shark experience in the Bahamas.Video shows him not only coming face-to-face with a tiger shark, but he was able to feed it, right out of his hand.The diver is seen pulling a piece of fish out of a container and leading the shark closer to the camera.It then gets its meal and swims off while the diver has the encounter of a lifetime that he probably will never forget.What makes this video even more incredible is tiger sharks are known to be some of the most aggressive predators in the ocean and will go after humans.Statistics from 2017 show only great white sharks claimed more lives than tiger sharks.