VIDEO: Stranded baby sea otters rescued off California coast

Here's an incredible story (and tons of adorable video) involving two baby sea otters.

MONTEREY, Calif. (KGO) -- We have an incredible story (and tons of adorable video) involving two baby sea otters.

Both were found stranded off the California Coast - One in Monterey County.

ABC's Will Reeve tells their stories of rescue and recovery in the video above!

For more on this story, check out Animal Planet's new series "The Aquarium," which premieres May 19.

See more videos of cute animals.
