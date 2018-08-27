VIDEO: This man's passion for helping homeless dogs in SF will inspire you

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A San Francisco man started a nonprofit dedicated to feeding and taking care of the four-legged companions of the homeless in San Francisco.
Paul Crowell at first just wanted to raise some money for dog food, but over the course of five years, he's gotten so much love from the community that he made Project Open Paw into an official nonprofit.
Now his community has nominated him to be the GoFundMe local hero of the month.
GoFundMe selected his project for a fund, setting up a site for Project Open Paw, and it now has over $100,000 in donations. You can make a donation here.
Here's more about Project Open Paw.