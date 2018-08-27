PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: This man's passion for helping homeless dogs in SF will inspire you

EMBED </>More Videos

A San Francisco man started a nonprofit dedicated to feeding and taking care of the four-legged companions of the homeless in San Francisco.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A San Francisco man started a nonprofit dedicated to feeding and taking care of the four-legged companions of the homeless in San Francisco.

Paul Crowell at first just wanted to raise some money for dog food, but over the course of five years, he's gotten so much love from the community that he made Project Open Paw into an official nonprofit.

Now his community has nominated him to be the GoFundMe local hero of the month.

GoFundMe selected his project for a fund, setting up a site for Project Open Paw, and it now has over $100,000 in donations. You can make a donation here.

Here's more about Project Open Paw.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsnonprofitfundraiserhomelessdogscommunitywhere you livegood samaritanfeel goodgood newsanimalanimalscute animalsanimals in perilSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SF man brings passion to pups as he feeds dogs belonging to the homeless
PETS & ANIMALS
SF man brings passion to pups as he feeds dogs belonging to the homeless
VIDEO: Rescuers help free stranded orca
Giraffe joins wedding party in South Africa
Firefighters rescue horse trapped up to its torso in mud
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
San Jose family billed $13,470 for half-hour of iPhone internet
E. Coli beef recall impacts NorCal Safeway stores
South Bay program adopts new safety protocol for football, influenced by rugby
CHP arrests wine bus tour driver in Healdsburg for allegedly driving drunk
Retiring bishop says he won't be moving into $2.3M home, San Jose diocese to sell
Flags at half-staff: What are the guidelines?
Gaming addiction psychiatrist says snapping while playing video game possible
Children's Advil recalled after mislabeling causes overdose concerns
Show More
Sonoma councilwoman fights back against alleged 'slut shaming'
'Good luck, have fun:' Bay Area gamers share mantras for sportsmanship in wake of Madden shooting
Reporter mom told to 'speak English' becomes subject of her own story
SJ diocese criticized for purchasing $2.3M home for retiring bishop
Oakland Unified reconsiders cutting some after school sports programs
More News