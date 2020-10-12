Pets & Animals

Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker in terrifying 6-minute encounter

PROVO, Utah -- A man's terrifying encounter with a cougar on a hiking trail in Utah has gone viral after he managed to record a six-minute video of the incident.

Kyle Burgess was walking in Slate Canyon, just outside of Provo, on the afternoon of Oct. 10 when he noticed the animal in front of him at some distance.

The video clip begins with Burgess initially taking a few steps in the cougar's direction before it scampers away. It returns almost immediately and charges toward him, prompting him to yell out several expletives as he runs to safety.

WATCH | Caught on camera: Brown bear creeps up behind boy hiking
EMBED More News Videos

An Italian family's mountain hike took a hair-raising turn after a brown bear followed a child down a mountain path during a day out.



What ensues is a six-minute standoff, with the animal stalking Burgess and lunging at him with its claws bared as he tries to scare it away with loud noises.

"Go away! Go away!" he yells at one point. Then, as a sort of self-affirmation, he says: "I'm big and scary."

The agonizing ordeal ends with the cougar finally running away, leaving the hiker unharmed.

Burgess later shared the heart-stopping footage on Instagram, where it has been viewed more than 132,000 times.

"Sorry, not sorry for the language," the video's caption says. "I thought I was done for!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsutahmountain lion sightingwild animalsanimalanimalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA suggests outdoor gatherings with people from 3 households or less
California officials say unofficial ballot boxes are illegal
MACK: A pandemic school story - Episode 3: Looking for school spirit
CA ramping up COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, Newsom says
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Trump's doctor: President tests negative for COVID 'on consecutive days'
Stanford professor learns he won Nobel prize in late-night door knock
Show More
Gusty winds, heat wave to increase fire danger in Bay Area
Alcatraz Island ceremony held over radio on Indigenous Peoples' Day
'Tiger King' pumpkin wins 1st place at Half Moon Bay weigh-off
Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'
8 hurt in collision outside SJ mall, police say
More TOP STORIES News