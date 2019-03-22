pet adoption

WATCH LIVE: ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2019

In honor of National Puppy Day, ABC7 News is launching a big adoption event with our Perfect Pet partners to help dogs at local agencies find forever homes.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of the most adorable events of the year is back today at ABC7 for our annual National Puppy Day celebration.

WATCH LIVE: ABC7 Puppy Cam




ABC7 is launching a big adoption event with our Perfect Pet partners in hopes of finding forever homes for puppies at Bay Area shelters.

We're live streaming our puppy cam all morning here and on the ABC7 news app, and providing information on you how you can take a puppy home.

SCHEDULE:

4:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook

East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook

Humane Society Silicon Valley

901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook

Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492
www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377

8:30-9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Marin Humane Society
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumanesociety.org

Facebook

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook

Learn more about our Perfect Pet program.
We want to see your furry friends! Tag your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #PuppiesOn7 and we may show them online or on TV

PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2019
