TAKE ME HOME? Meet the adorable puppies named after the ABC7 Mornings team

Reggie the news anchor meets Reggie the dog! Here's what 4 adorable puppies and 4 members of the ABC7 Mornings team have in common.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Meet newly-named Reggie, Jessi(ca), Alex(is) and Mike from Humane Society Silicon Valley!

WATCH LIVE: ABC7 Puppy Cam

The adorable male puppies were named in honor of members of the ABC7 Mornings team, including Reggie Aqui, Jessica Castro, Alexis Smith and ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

"I think we are getting replaced," joked Jessica Castro.

"The difference between Reggie the puppy and me is that Reggie the puppy is a little more quiet and well behaved," added Reggie Aqui.

All four puppies are just 10-weeks old. They made their big television debut Friday during our annual ABC7 National Puppy Day celebration.

Reggie the puppy and his siblings, Jessi(ca), Alex(is) and Mike came to the Bay Area from the Central Valley through a regional rescue program, according to the Humane Society Silicon Valley.

ABC7 launched a big adoption event with our Perfect Pet partners in hopes of finding forever homes for puppies at Bay Area shelters.

Click here for adoption information for all of our Perfect Pet partners.

Learn more about our Perfect Pet program.
We want to see your furry friends! Tag your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #PuppiesOn7 and we may show them online or on TV

