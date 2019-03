TAKE ME HOME? Meet the adorable puppies named after the ABC7 Mornings team

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Meet newly-named Reggie, Jessi(ca), Alex(is) and Mike from Humane Society Silicon Valley The adorable male puppies were named in honor of members of the ABC7 Mornings team, including Reggie Aqui, Jessica Castro, Alexis Smith and ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco."I think we are getting replaced," joked Jessica Castro."The difference between Reggie the puppy and me is that Reggie the puppy is a little more quiet and well behaved," added Reggie Aqui.All four puppies are just 10-weeks old. They made their big television debut Friday during our annual ABC7 National Puppy Day celebration.Reggie the puppy and his siblings, Jessi(ca), Alex(is) and Mike came to the Bay Area from the Central Valley through a regional rescue program, according to the Humane Society Silicon Valley ABC7 launched a big adoption event with our Perfect Pet partners in hopes of finding forever homes for puppies at Bay Area shelters.for adoption information for all of our Perfect Pet partners.