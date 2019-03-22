pet adoption

ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2019

ABC7 launched a big adoption event with our Perfect Pet partners in hopes of finding forever homes for puppies at Bay Area shelters.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7's most adorable event of the year was held on Friday for our annual National Puppy Day celebration.

ABC7 launched a big adoption event with our Perfect Pet partners in hopes of finding forever homes for puppies at Bay Area shelters.

We streamed our puppy cam all morning and provided information on you how you can take a puppy home.



Participating shelters:

Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492

www.greendogproject.org
(707) 433-4377

Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6225
www.marinhumane.org
San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA

1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Learn more about our Perfect Pet program.
