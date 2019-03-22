ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2019

Participating shelters:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7's most adorable event of the year was held on Friday for our annual National Puppy Day celebration.ABC7 launched a big adoption event with our Perfect Pet partners in hopes of finding forever homes for puppies at Bay Area shelters.We streamed our puppy cam all morning and provided information on you how you can take a puppy home.1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-85658323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621(510) 569-070210342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, Calif. 95492(707) 433-4377171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949(415) 506-6225201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-35481450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010(650)340-7022901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035(408) 262-2133