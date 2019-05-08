PG&E ordered to tour wildfire and explosion site after violating probation in the deadly San Bruno blast

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A federal judge is ordering PG&E's Board of Directors to visit the cities of Paradise and San Bruno. Both suffered devastating fires because of PG&E equipment.
The Paradise fire in November of last year left 85 people dead and destroyed 14,000 homes.
Judge William Alsup says he wants the board to see the damage first-hand and that he would also go on the tour.
He wants it to happen by July.
He has also asked the board to meet with city leaders in San Bruno. A gas pipeline explosion there killed 8 people in 2010.
The order came after the court found PG&E violated its probation following the San Bruno explosion and fire.
