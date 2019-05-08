PG&E ordered to tour wildfire and explosion site after violating probation in the deadly San Bruno blast

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A federal judge is ordering PG&E's Board of Directors to visit the cities of Paradise and San Bruno. Both suffered devastating fires because of PG&E equipment.The Paradise fire in November of last year left 85 people dead and destroyed 14,000 homes.Judge William Alsup says he wants the board to see the damage first-hand and that he would also go on the tour.He wants it to happen by July.He has also asked the board to meet with city leaders in San Bruno. A gas pipeline explosion there killed 8 people in 2010.The order came after the court found PG&E violated its probation following the San Bruno explosion and fire.