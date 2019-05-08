PG&E ordered to tour wildfire and explosion site after violating probation in the deadly San Bruno blast

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A federal judge is ordering PG&E's Board of Directors to visit the cities of Paradise and San Bruno. Both suffered devastating fires because of PG&E equipment.

The Paradise fire in November of last year left 85 people dead and destroyed 14,000 homes.

Judge William Alsup says he wants the board to see the damage first-hand and that he would also go on the tour.

RELATED: Rebuilding begins in Paradise 6 months after devastating Camp Fire

He wants it to happen by July.

He has also asked the board to meet with city leaders in San Bruno. A gas pipeline explosion there killed 8 people in 2010.

The order came after the court found PG&E violated its probation following the San Bruno explosion and fire.

Check out more stories and videos about the Camp Fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san brunoexplosioncourtcamp firepg&ejudgewildfiresan bruno fireu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News