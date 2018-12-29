CAMP FIRE

PG&E reportedly could face murder charges for deadly Camp Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

PG&E informed state regulators in a letter Tuesday night it discovered electrical equipment that was damaged around the same time the fire started. (KGO-TV)

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
Pacific Gas & Electric could face potential criminal charges as serious as murder in the deaths of 86 people who died during last month's Camp Fire in Butte County.

RELATED: The evacuation of Butte County's Paradise from beginning to end

KXTV reports the revelation came from a brief from the California attorney general's office asking a federal judge to weigh in on the potential criminal charges in the fire.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the utility discovered damaged equipment at the suspected ignition site of the fire.

The fire was the most deadliest and destructive in the state's history.

RELATED: Deputy's bodycam captures terrifying early moments of Camp Fire in Paradise

See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
PG&ECamp Firefirewildfirecaliforniamurdercourt caseattorney generalNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAMP FIRE
Top Stories of 2018 on ABC7News.com
Camp Fire cleanup worker may face charges after offensive social media posts
San Damiano in Danville hosts Camp Fire victims for holidays
Bay Area Breweries serving charity beer to help Camp Fire victims
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
Thousands attend community vigil for slain officer in Northern California
How to donate to family of slain Newman officer Ronil 'Ron' Singh
2-year-old boy, whose mom was granted visa to US, dies
Accuweather Forecast: Cold and windy
Jerry Brown wraps a 5-decade history in politics
TIMELINE: Manhunt for suspected Newman cop killer
Kevin Spacey charged with indecent assault on teen
Coast Guard members get one-time paycheck next week, future payments uncertain amid government shutdown
Show More
NorCal officer's death puts spotlight on illegal immigration
What was San Quentin inmate doing when he escaped?
Suspect accused of killing Newman police corporal captured
East Bay chef changing lives by sharing passion for food
College football's most die hard fans live atop billboard in SJ
More News