PG&E reportedly could face murder charges for deadly Camp Fire

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --Pacific Gas & Electric could face potential criminal charges as serious as murder in the deaths of 86 people who died during last month's Camp Fire in Butte County.
KXTV reports the revelation came from a brief from the California attorney general's office asking a federal judge to weigh in on the potential criminal charges in the fire.
The official cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the utility discovered damaged equipment at the suspected ignition site of the fire.
The fire was the most deadliest and destructive in the state's history.
