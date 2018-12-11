CAMP FIRE

PG&E discovers damaged equipment at ignition site of Camp Fire

PG&E informed state regulators in a letter Tuesday night it discovered electrical equipment that was damaged around the same time the fire started. (KGO-TV)

New details are emerging about last month's deadly Camp Fire in Butte County.

PG&E informed state regulators in a letter Tuesday night it discovered electrical equipment that was damaged around the same time the fire started.

That included bullet holes in a downed power pole and a fallen hook.

The East Bay Times also reports PG&E found worn-out parts too.

The fire claimed the lives of 86 people and burned more than 153,000 acres.

