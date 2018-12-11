PG&E discovers damaged equipment at ignition site of Camp Fire

New details are emerging about last month's deadly Camp Fire in Butte County.
PG&E informed state regulators in a letter Tuesday night it discovered electrical equipment that was damaged around the same time the fire started.
That included bullet holes in a downed power pole and a fallen hook.
The East Bay Times also reports PG&E found worn-out parts too.
The fire claimed the lives of 86 people and burned more than 153,000 acres.
