7 people shot in Philadelphia; 3 in critical condition

By Marlene Lenthang
PHILADELPHIA -- A shooting in Philadelphia has left seven people wounded, police said.

The shooting broke out Friday around 8 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Delaware Avenue in the Fishtown neighborhood, according to our sister station WPVI.

Seven people were shot and three of the victims were listed in critical condition at a nearby hospital Friday night.

The other four were listed in stable condition.

Police said one person of interest was in police custody Friday evening. A motive behind the shooting is not clear.

Police said the shooting took place outside Golf & Social club, a sports bar, and the violence stemmed from an altercation inside the venue, according to CBSN.
