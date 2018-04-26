PHOTOS: Bill Cosby found guilty of drugging, molesting woman

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse with his publicist, Andrew Wyatt, after being found guilty on all counts in his sexual assault retrial. (Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images)</span></div>
See photos from the courthouse after actor Bill Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.
