PHOTOS: Tesla driver survives fiery Model X crash in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Authorities in Fremont are investigating a fiery crash Monday morning involving a Tesla Model X SUV.

Police say the vehicle slammed into a tree shortly after 7 a.m. on Paseo Padre Parkway.

The driver escaped safely and suffered only minor injuries.

RELATED: Tesla employee injured after Model X crashes into tree, catches fire in Fremont

The photos above, taken at the yard where it was towed, show just how damaging the collision and fire were.

Investigators say driver fatigue could be factor in the crash

